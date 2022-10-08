First Hawaiian Bank Raises Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 118.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,049 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1,606.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $31.48 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

