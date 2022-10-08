First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,388,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,519 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 43.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 181,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 39.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 146,825 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $433.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

