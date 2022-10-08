First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,014 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 919,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,845,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in PerkinElmer by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in PerkinElmer by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $124.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.45 and a 200 day moving average of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $116.18 and a one year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

