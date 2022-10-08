First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,080 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 299.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Down 2.4 %

JBL opened at $60.20 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

