First Hawaiian Bank Sells 120 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Hershey by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Hershey by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.94.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $220.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $172.72 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $5,268,388.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,968,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,047 shares of company stock valued at $51,991,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

