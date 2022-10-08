First Hawaiian Bank Sells 122 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 120.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $137.59 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.80. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

