First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,660 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $18,238,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $292.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.93. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $287.04 and a one year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

