First Hawaiian Bank Sells 181 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.71.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $171.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.17 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

