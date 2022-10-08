First Hawaiian Bank Sells 193 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 17,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $187.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

