First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,115 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $91,203,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE HD opened at $284.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

