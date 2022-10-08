First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,966 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 846.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andre S. Valentine purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.99 per share, for a total transaction of $317,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,295.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Andre S. Valentine acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.99 per share, with a total value of $317,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,295.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,133,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,446 shares of company stock valued at $68,696,486 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of CNXC opened at $120.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $108.57 and a one year high of $208.48. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

