First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,045 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 735.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $46.80 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

