First Hawaiian Bank Sells 490 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,931 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Best Buy by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,952 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $79.15.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.