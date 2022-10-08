First Hawaiian Bank Sells 514 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 975,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,620,000 after buying an additional 116,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average of $98.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

