First Hawaiian Bank Sells 55 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

Several research firms have weighed in on TYL. Barclays cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.55.

TYL opened at $352.95 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $300.85 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.84 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.25.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Stories

