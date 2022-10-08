First Hawaiian Bank Sells 721 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AQUA opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $439.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AQUA shares. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.