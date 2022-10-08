First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,085,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after acquiring an additional 113,422 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.9% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The firm had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

