First Hawaiian Bank Trims Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 756.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE MDC opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $56.53.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

M.D.C. Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

