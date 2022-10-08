First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,091 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,114 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,006.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,295 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 21,189 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 288.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 70,473 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 52,318 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 2.2 %

LPX opened at $53.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.47. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPX. TD Securities cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

