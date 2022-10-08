First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,886,000 after acquiring an additional 47,632 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $603.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.35 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 15.45%. Research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

