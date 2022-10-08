First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 386,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDOW. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $163,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 441.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 194,112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 180.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 62,927 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of EDOW stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $32.57.

