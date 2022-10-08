First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 2,937.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

