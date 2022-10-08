First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Stock Position Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,302 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $10,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 509.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 128.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $48.30.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

