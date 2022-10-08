Forbes J M & Co. LLP Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.7% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after buying an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

