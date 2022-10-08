Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.20 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

