Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Holdings Cut by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLQM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

FLQM opened at $38.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $28.79.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.