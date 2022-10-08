Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $32.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

