Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,491 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,888,000 after purchasing an additional 428,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UAL. Susquehanna cut shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $33.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $54.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

