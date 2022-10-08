Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 515.2% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 480.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 98,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 81,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $123.31 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.14.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

