Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 64,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 353,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220,391 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TSLX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NYSE TSLX opened at $16.99 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.07%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

