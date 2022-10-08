Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $183,000 Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Ciena by 919.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ciena by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,710,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,308,000 after purchasing an additional 206,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,387,664 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

