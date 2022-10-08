Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $185,000 Stock Position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 270.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $627,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 239.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 29,308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BPT opened at $13.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $26.08.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

