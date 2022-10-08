Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $189,000 Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at $119,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

AMN opened at $111.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day moving average of $104.58. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

