Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $196,000 Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC opened at $7.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.