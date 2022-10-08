Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $212,000 Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.8% during the second quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,111,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 729,100 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $658,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 42.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 251,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 74,665 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 10.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,556,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,476 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $43.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.65 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 221.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $274,799.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,942.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $274,799.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,942.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 393,457 shares of company stock worth $3,818,612. 15.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Stories

