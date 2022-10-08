Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $217,000 Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Trading Down 3.4 %

GRMN opened at $79.70 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $79.62 and a 1-year high of $165.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.