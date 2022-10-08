Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $272,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Dollar General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,860,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $239.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.36. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.