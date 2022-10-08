Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 91,498.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,116,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,926 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6,144.8% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,520,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,787 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,103 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 81,186.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 512,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,201,000 after acquiring an additional 512,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,332,000 after acquiring an additional 277,282 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $65.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.58.

