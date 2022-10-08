Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.3% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 47.9% during the second quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 49,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 48.3% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $34,303,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 60.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 4.0 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Melius assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.62.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

