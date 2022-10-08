Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,517,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $309,618,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,822,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,157 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $87,558,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,670 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

