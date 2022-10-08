Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 263 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,072 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 94.1% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,507,000 after purchasing an additional 714,060 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4,998.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 561,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Down 2.5 %

WTRG opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average is $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.287 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTRG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.