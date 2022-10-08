Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 272 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,458 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,466 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $150.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.75 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.52.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

