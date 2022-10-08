Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 292 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,351,000 after buying an additional 583,314 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,759,000 after purchasing an additional 738,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,266,000 after purchasing an additional 776,224 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR opened at $35.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

