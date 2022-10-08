Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 410.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.71.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $7,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,544,318.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 996,199 shares of company stock valued at $73,257,333 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

