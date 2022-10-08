Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,141 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vimeo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after purchasing an additional 291,050 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Vimeo by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,296,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090,173 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vimeo by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,698,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vimeo by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,444,000 after acquiring an additional 149,828 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vimeo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,263,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,221 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $661.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.48. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $35.62.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.67 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 20.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

