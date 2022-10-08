Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Atlassian by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Atlassian by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Atlassian by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 444,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,347,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $3,546,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $228.24 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.66.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,299,940.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

