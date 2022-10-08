General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,313 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 59,321 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Wolfe Research raised their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.61.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

