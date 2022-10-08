GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Sells $68,176.65 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $68,176.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,270.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $198,612.00.
Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $75.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.07. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 52,628 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 194,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 101,622 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $576,318,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
