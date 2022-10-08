GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Sells $68,176.65 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $68,176.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,270.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Wednesday, September 7th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $198,612.00.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $75.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.07. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 52,628 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 194,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 101,622 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $576,318,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.