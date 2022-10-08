Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Insider Josephine Sukkar Purchases 36,000 Shares

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ – Get Rating) insider Josephine Sukkar purchased 36,000 shares of Growthpoint Properties Australia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.05 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$109,800.00 ($76,783.22).
Growthpoint Properties Australia Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41.
Growthpoint Properties Australia Company Profile
