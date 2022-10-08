Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 170 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of PTC by 72.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,128,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,527,000 after purchasing an additional 474,578 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $43,148,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,426,000 after purchasing an additional 238,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PTC by 72.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,614,000 after purchasing an additional 192,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of PTC by 12.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,268,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,861,000 after purchasing an additional 140,029 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $110.17 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $136.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.83 and a 200 day moving average of $110.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.44.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $963,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,295,521.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $963,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,879,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,295,521.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total transaction of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,100 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,130 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

